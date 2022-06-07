Karachi: SBCA to survey safety measures of departmental stores

Karachi: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has announced to conduct a survey of all departmental stores after the fire in a store last week, ARY News reported.

The SBCA has announced to conduct a quality and safety survey of all departmental stores after a fire broke out in a prominent store on Jail Square Karachi last week.

All Directors and Regional Directors have been informed about the decision by the SBCA. Officials have been ordered to take action against all stores using underground parking spaces as storage. Director-General SBCA ordered to crack down on buildings built illegally and without safety measures.

According to the notification issued by the SBCA, officials have been ordered to carry out actions against all such stores and report within three days. Actions taken against departmental stores will also be published and televised, the DG said.

The DG has ordered to take action against officials who did not fulfil their duty and take action against non-complying stores.

The decision has come days after a fire broke out in a department store in Jail Square Karachi. One person had died in the incident while several were injured.

