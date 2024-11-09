Private schools collect extra fee violating education department orders

KARACHI: Private schools have reportedly disregarded the directives from the education department and have raised their fees, alarming parents, reported ARY News.

Details reveal that private institutions are raising fees in violation of established policies and additionally charging examination fees for grades one through eight.

Despite parents voicing their objections, the grievances remain unaddressed. Moreover, the orders from the education department for private institutions have been overlooked.

To address this issue, the directorate of private institutions issued a notification in October.

This notification states that private schools are only permitted to collect admission and monthly tuition fees.

Read More: Schools barred from charging extra fees

If any private school in Sindh levies additional charges beyond the stipulated admission and monthly tuition fees, parents are encouraged to report them to the Sindh government, which will take steps against those institutions.

Additionally, private schools are permitted to collect monthly fees but cannot charge for June and July fees, and charges for textbooks with monograms or unrelated fees violate policies.

The escalating charges imposed by private schools in Pakistan have become an ongoing source of anxiety for many parents.

With rising living costs and stagnant wages, numerous families are finding it difficult to make ends meet, much less to pay the high fees demanded by educational institutions.

The financial strain is significant for parents, compelling them to prioritize their children’s education over their own needs and priorities.