Karachi schools open with low attendance

Several schools in Karachi are closed, while few are open with a low attendance on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Karachi Private Schools Association following the killing of its deputy director announced to keep schools closed today in protest.

As per reports, the students at a few schools were asked to return to their homes due to the suspension of educational activities. It may be noted that the Sindh education department announced to keep schools open in Karachi today.

Sindh education department announced Sunday that there is no plan in consideration to close the schools on Monday (today).

Read more: FEDERATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS VC KHALID RAZA KILLED IN KARACHI

The spokesperson of the Sindh education department had said that the school would remain open on Monday (today).

Some media reports suggested that the private schools decided to close education institutions after the killing of an office bearer of the private schools association in Karachi.

Comments