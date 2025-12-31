Section 144 imposed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has imposed Section 144 for two days to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations, ARY News reported.

The Commissioner of Karachi issued the official notification covering today and tomorrow.

Under Section 144, weapons display, aerial firing, fireworks, and double riding on motorcycles are strictly prohibited across Karachi. Fireworks will only be allowed at designated locations approved by the authorities.

The ban on double riding does not apply to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, and officials on duty.

Officials have warned of potential traffic jams on main roads, including areas where motorcycles and cars are expected to gather for celebrations. The DIG South Zone requested the ban to ensure public safety, and authorities have approved it.

Violations of the order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with strict action planned against offenders.

Karachi Police Plan Drone Surveillance For New Year

Earlier, the Police had decided to deploy drone cameras to stop aerial firing during New Year’s night celebrations, marking a first for Karachi.

The move comes as part of a stricter crackdown on the dangerous practice that injures and kills people every year in Karachi.

According to police officials, drones will be flown over several sensitive neighbourhoods of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Azizabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi and other areas known for repeated incidents of aerial firing. The drones will monitor streets, rooftops and open spaces throughout the night.

Police say anyone involved in aerial firing in Karachi will be recorded on video through drone cameras. These recordings will be used as evidence, and cases will be registered against the suspects without delay. Officials believe visual proof will make enforcement stronger and faster this time.

More than 16 police stations across Karachi have already been provided with drone cameras. In areas where aerial firing was reported most frequently last year, at least three drones will remain active at all times to keep a close watch on the situation.

Senior officers say the aim is not just arrests, but prevention. The visible presence of drones over Karachi is expected to discourage people from firing weapons during celebrations.

Police have appealed to residents of Karachi to celebrate the New Year responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement, warning that the use of aerial firing will be dealt with strictly under the law.