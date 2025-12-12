Speeding water tanker kills 12-year-old boy in Karachi's Korangi

Despite strict traffic enforcement via e-challan system, heavy traffic continues to claim lives of citizens in road crashes in Karachi.

In one such tragic traffic accident near Bengali Para in Korangi, Karachi, a 12-year-old boy was crushed by an out-of-control water tanker.

Rescue officials identified the deceased child as Farhan. Immediately after the incident, local residents became agitated and surrounded the tanker, while the driver initially managed to flee the scene.

Rescue teams reached the site promptly and took necessary action. The police later arrested the runaway tanker driver, and further investigations are underway.

Karachi has increasingly seen uncontrolled dumpers and water tankers posing serious threats to public safety. Violating traffic rules, these heavy vehicles frequently roam the streets, putting citizens’ lives at constant risk.

According to official figures, over 700 people have died in traffic accidents in Karachi this year, with more than 10,000 injured.

Motorcyclists and pedestrians have suffered the most, often being crushed by speeding vehicles and heavy trucks. The number of fatalities under water tankers alone has now reached 57.