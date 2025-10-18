Karachi sees double tragedy: Woman crushed by trailer, another killed in scuffle firing

KARACHI: Two women were accidentally killed in two separate incidents in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The killings of citizens by heavy traffic continue in the metropolis. A trailer ran over a motorcyclist at Labour Square in Baldia Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing a woman, while another rider on the motorcycle sustained injuries.

According to the police, the trailer driver fled from the scene. The woman and man were employees of the same company and were heading home.

The police have taken the trailer into custody while a search for the fleeing driver is underway.

In another incident, a woman was killed during a shooting in a scuffle at Korangi number 1.

According to the police, the woman was caught in the line of fire outside her house during the scuffle.

The police said that action would be taken against those who instigated the scuffle.

An investigation is underway, the police said.

Yesterday, heavy traffic continued to claim the lives of Karachi citizens, as one person was killed and three others seriously injured in two separate incidents across the city.