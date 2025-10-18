Karachi sees double tragedy: Woman crushed by trailer, another killed in scuffle firing
Oct 18, 2025
KARACHI: Two women were accidentally killed in two separate incidents in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.
The killings of citizens by heavy traffic continue in the metropolis. A trailer ran over a motorcyclist at Labour Square in Baldia Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing a woman, while another rider on the motorcycle sustained injuries.
According to the police, the trailer driver fled from the scene. The woman and man were employees of the same company and were heading home.
The police have taken the trailer into custody while a search for the fleeing driver is underway.
In another incident, a woman was killed during a shooting in a scuffle at Korangi number 1.
According to the police, the woman was caught in the line of fire outside her house during the scuffle.
The police said that action would be taken against those who instigated the scuffle.
An investigation is underway, the police said.
Yesterday, heavy traffic continued to claim the lives of Karachi citizens, as one person was killed and three others seriously injured in two separate incidents across the city.
In the first incident, a trailer hit a bike rider near Liaquatabad 10, and the man subsequently lost his life in the accident.
After the tragic accident, enraged people set the trailer ablaze, while the infuriated crowd also pelted stones at passing vehicles.
The deceased’s body was later shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
In another incident, a truck ran over three people riding on a motorcycle in the Model Colony area of Karachi.
Three people were critically injured in the accident, while an angry crowd smashed the truck’s windows.
The police have since arrested the truck driver.
The seriously injured persons have been sent to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center.
Earlier till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.
Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.
The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.
Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.
Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.