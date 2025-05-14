Karachi sees rise in pigeon-linked lung disease cases

KARACHI: Health experts have reported a concerning increase in cases of a lung disease linked to exposure to pigeons, particularly affecting women in Karachi.

As per details, the cases of pigeon-linked lung disease are increasing as hospitals have been receiving 15 to 20 new patients weekly, attributed to a condition known as Bird Fancier’s Lung.

Pulmonologist Dr. Muhammad Irfan explained that microscopic particles from pigeon feathers and droppings can accumulate in the human respiratory tract, triggering allergic reactions and inflammation in the lungs.

Prolonged exposure may lead to a chronic and potentially severe lung condition.

Medical professionals have emphasized that while feeding pigeons is a common sight across Karachi, especially in public areas, this practice poses significant health risks.

Contaminants may also be present in air-conditioned environments, near windows, or in hidden pigeon nests.

To prevent infection, doctors recommend avoiding close contact with pigeons and wearing masks when around them.

Symptoms

The disease typically begins with persistent coughing, shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, and a sense of unease.

Because the signs often resemble minor respiratory issues, the illness can go undiagnosed until it becomes severe.

In advanced cases, treatment may require steroids, oxygen therapy, or even lung transplantation.

Doctors urge anyone experiencing the symptoms, should visit to the pulmonologist at earliest.