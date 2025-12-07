Shahrah-e-Faisal blocked as protesters vandalize vehicles, ambulance targeted

KARACHI: Clashes erupted on Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC Bridge on Sunday as police confronted participants of a rally, causing severe disruption to traffic and public safety, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the rally participants blocked roads leading to the Karachi airport and Regent Plaza, creating a massive traffic jam that lasted for several hours. Police struggled to assist stranded commuters due to the scale of the obstruction.

Disturbingly, some rally participants targeted vehicles, including private ambulances, vandalizing them despite emergency sirens. Video footage showed unidentified individuals breaking ambulance doors and windows.

Sources confirmed that ambulances were attacked even when horns were sounded to signal urgency, with people using sticks, fists, and kicks to cause damage.

The situation escalated with intermittent stone-throwing and tear gas deployed by Karachi police in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Roads in front of Shahrah-e-Faisal FTC were blocked with makeshift barricades, forcing authorities to redirect traffic.

Several individuals involved in throwing stones and breaking windows were taken into custody.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Asad Raza, confirmed that some detainees have been released, while those directly involved in damaging vehicles remain under arrest.

He added that the Red Zone has been temporarily closed and citizens are being diverted to alternative routes to ease congestion.

Earlier, Karachi Police instructed rally participants to take alternative paths, but many refused, leading to repeated confrontations. Multiple vehicles suffered broken windows due to stone-throwing, prompting police to conduct a baton charge to disperse the protesters.

The prolonged standoff caused long queues of vehicles and severe traffic jams along Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Authorities continue to monitor the area and maintain a strong presence to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of citizens and emergency services.