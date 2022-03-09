Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Karachi’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital to be inaugurated next year: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi will be opened by the end of next year, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared pictures of the construction site and said SKMT Karachi will be bigger than Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

“SKMT Karachi is on schedule to open end of next year. It will be bigger than SKMT Peshawar and Lahore,” he tweeted.

The premier further said the hospital will be equipped with the latest state of the art machines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister broke ground for the hospital, located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, established in the memory of PM Imran Khan’s mother who succumbed to cancer in 1985, has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.

