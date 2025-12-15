Karachi: SHC serves notices over illegal constructions on green belt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) constitutional bench issued notices to the SBCA and other parties on Monday over illegal constructions on Karachi’s Kashmir Road green belt.

The high court bench summoned reply from the Sindh Building Control Authority and others within four weeks.

The court expressed resentment over illegal constructions on green belt. “If there is no one to watch it, none is there to prevent illegal constructions,” the bench questioned.

Across the world green belts, are reserved for tree plantation and decoration but in Karachi, the same green belts are not only being encroached for illegal constructions but are also used as business zones by various makeshift stalls.

Whereas encroachments on highways and footpaths had already caused ample disturbances to the flow of traffic and activity of pedestrians, the most recent violation on roads across the city is the presence of small stalls and sellers on green belts, which also destroy the greenery planted on the belt.