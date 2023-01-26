Karachi shivers as mercury drops to 7° Celsius

KARACHI: Cold wave is likely to continue across Sindh including Karachi till January 29 with night temperatures further falling by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, the Met department said on Thursday.

The lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, according to PMD Karachi Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz.

The northeastern winds blowing in the city with a wind speed of 14 kilometres per hour, he added.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis for the next couple of days, while another cold wave is expected in the city in the first week of February.

The PMD Karachi chief further said that another westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan on Jan 28 which will bring rain/snowfall in parts of Balochistan.

He advised people to take precautionary measures during the cold wave.

Northern districts of Balochistan experiencing severe cold wave as the mercury dropped to minus-11 in Ziarat last week.

