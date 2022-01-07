Karachi shivers as rainfall reduces temperature

KARACHI: Karachi is in the grip of the cold weather conditions as recent light to moderate showers have turned the port city’s weather a little chillier.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s temperature dropped to 13.5 degrees Celsius Friday morning with winds of 10 kilometre per hour blowing in the metropolis.

Also Read: PN carries out relief operation in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Humidity in the air was 86 per cent. The temperature is expected to hover between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius during the day and the city will experience winds of 35 to 40 kilometre per hour, the weather department said.

It said the city’s Surjani Town received the maximum rainfall of 28 millimetres, followed by University Road (13.2mm), and Faisal Base (12mm).

Also Read: PMD forecast widespread rainfall, hailstorm in Sindh and Balochistan

The PMD said the weather system that brought showers has exited Karachi. There are no chances of more rainfall in the city today, however, the metropolis can experience scattered drizzle, it added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!