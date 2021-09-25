Karachi SHO held for ‘killing’ customs informer

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Saturday arrested former station house officer (SHO) of the Sachal Police Station, Inspector Haroon Korai, who was allegedly involved in the killing of customs informer, ARY News reported.

CTD In-charge Raja Umar Khattab, in a press conference, said that Haroon Korai hired contract killers to kill customs informer Fazl, who helped the customs department to seize the smuggling of betel nuts worth Rs70 million.

Former SHO Haroon Korai and his associates abducted Fazal and later killed him, said CTD chief Raja Umar. He said that a police mobile was also used in the abduction of the customs informer.

Raja Umar Khattab said that after Fazal’s assassination, SHO Korai tried to turn the incident into target killing.

He informed that on September 23 CTD Sindh carried out a raid and arrested four people involved in the murder. The accused include Waheed Kakar, Haroon Korai, and two other people.

Read More: KARACHI WOMAN GAVE ‘SUPARI’ FOR HUSBAND’S MURDER

Umar Khattab further said that SMG used in the murder has also been recovered from the accused. He said that the search for other culprits is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Korai is a controversial figure in the police force and several investigations against him are underway. He was recently suspended from the post of Sachal SHO and is accused of torturing civilians in a cell.

It has also been alleged that he is involved in land grabbing and several other crimes, including drug trafficking. Apart from Sachal, he has also been posted as the SHO of several other police stations including PIB Colony, Landhi and Steel Town.