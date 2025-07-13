Karachi police arrest armed suspect after shootout in Paposh Nagar

KARACHI: An armed suspect was arrested after entering a hotel in Paposh Nagar and opening random gunfire, causing panic among people, ARY News reported.

A Karachi police officer present in civilian dress at the scene retaliated, which caused an intense exchange of fire.

As the suspect tried to escape, a police mobile unit from Paposh Nagar Police Station arrived at the same time.

During a brief Karachi shootout, the suspect, identified as Dost Muhammad, was injured and taken into custody.

Krachi police officials recovered a weapon, a mobile phone, and a vehicle from the crime scene.

The suspect’s accomplice escaped, as the police launched a search operation to capture the fugitive.

According to Karachi Police sources, the apprehended suspect involved in the Paposh Nagar shooting is believed to be part of several street crimes and is under investigation.

This Karachi shootout indicates the progressive efforts by law enforcement to control rising criminal activity in the city.

In recent weeks, Karachi Police have conducted several operations across the city, resulting in over 600 arrests.

The Paposh Nagar shooting is part of a wider campaign to suppress armed criminals, with police emphasising instant response and community safety.

Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity and collaborate with law enforcement to maintain peace in the area.

