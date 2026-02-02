Karachi: Shootout on Tipu Sultan road leaves two muggers dead; two flee

KARACHI: Two robbers were killed following a shootout with police on Karachi’s Tipu Sultan Road, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the Ferozabad Police Station, four muggers were looting citizens in the area when police arrived at the scene. An exchange of fire ensued between the suspects and the law enforcement officers.

During the gunfight, two robbers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they both succumbed to their wounds during treatment. Their two accomplices managed to flee the spot.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and are working to identify the deceased suspects.

Earlier in the day, paramilitary Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in a joint operation arrested three members of extortion ring near the Kashti Masjid in Garden.

The law enforcement personnel arrested three accused in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

A rangers’ spokesman has said that the accused opened fire over the law enforcement personnel, which in the retaliatory fire injured three accused and arrested them.

The accused identified as Syed Basit Hussain alias Shahrukh, Abdul Samad and Mohammad Taha alias Maya.

The arrested criminals said to be linked with criminal gangs of Wasiulllah Lakho, Jameel Chhanga and Abdul Samad Kathiawari group, spokesman said.

The accused allegedly involved in firing over a hardboard factory in New Karachi, a cosmetics shop and a restaurant after they denied paying the protection money.

Accused Syed Basit alias Shahrukh was also arrested earlier and sent to jail.