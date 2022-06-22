Karachi: Shopkeepers of mobile market protest against power cuts

KARACHI: The shopkeepers of Saddar Mobile Market in Karachi on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against prolonged power cuts, which has disturbed their business, ARY News reported.

The problem of prolonged power outages has intensified in the commercial areas of the city after residential areas, causing problems for the residents in discharging responsibilities of their routine life and business activities.

The shopkeepers of Saddar Mobile Market staged a protest demonstration near Star City Mall against the unannounced power cuts, causing a massive traffic jam.

The protesting traders of the mobile market said in the last few days, unannounced loadshedding is being carried out, which has badly disturbed buying and selling, and repairing business of mobile phones.

The protestors asked the authorities to look into the matter and provide them a suitable environment for business.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9pm across the province.

A notification was also issued by Home Department in this connection.

