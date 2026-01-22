Karachi should be declared federal territory, demands MQM-P's Mustafa Kamal

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has called for Karachi to be made a part of the federal government.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he stated that constitutionally, Karachi should be designated as a federal territory, as the provincial administration of the city is incapable of managing its affairs effectively.

Mustafa Kamal described the 18th Amendment as a “cancerous obstacle” for the city, asserting that it has provided no tangible benefit to the people.

He asserted that ending the 18th Amendment is essential for saving and efficiently running Pakistan. Mustafa Kamal further urged the federal government to fully exercise its powers under Articles 148 and 149 of the Constitution.

Kamal has claimed that all political stakeholders agreed to his party’s proposal during deliberations on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, except the Pakistan People’s Party. “The state was ultimately compelled to step back, forcing his party to withdraw its position despite the proposal being constitutionally sound and aimed at devolving powers.”

The federal minister further stated that the PPP holds sufficient votes to destabilise the government, leaving the state constrained while the public bears the consequences.

Making strong remarks, Mustafa Kamal claimed that his community is facing “systematic victimisation,” which he termed “democratic terrorism,” and demanded that such practices in Sindh be halted immediately.