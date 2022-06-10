Karachi: Sindh government fails to pursue traders for early closure

Karachi: Traders have refused the Sindh government’s recommendation to close markets, restaurants, and wedding halls early as negotiations reached a deadlock on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government failed to pursue traders to close businesses early to save energy amid the severe energy crisis in the country. Traders have rejected to close markets at 8 pm, wedding halls at 10 pm, and restaurants at 11 pm.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Akram Dharejo and Commissioner Karachi held talks with Karachi’s electronic dealer association, Sindh Traders union, Wedding halls association and restaurants associations on Thursday.

President Sindh Traders Union Sheikh Habib said that businesses are already suffered huge losses due to the 10-12 hour load-shedding, we can not shut markets at 8 pm.

Electronic dealers association President seconded Sheikh and said that Electronic markets can not be closed at 8 pm.

The restaurant association said that the restaurants are at their busiest from 10 to 1 pm. They can not close at 11 pm.

The government representatives reportedly asked for some time to present the traders’ concerns to the Cheif Minister Sindh.

However, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon claims that the negotiations were successful and the traders have agreed to cooperate with the government to implement early closure of markets.

