SHC nominates Judges for ex-cadre posts in special courts, tribunals

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has finalised nominations for various ex-cadre judicial posts across the province, following approval by the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, ARY News reported.

According to a letter issued by the Member Inspection Team-I to the Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, several serving and retired District and Sessions Judges have been appointed to special courts and tribunals.

Serving judges appointed include Jehangir Ahmed Dayo, who will serve at Banking Court No. 7 in Karachi; Rehmatullah Morrow, appointed to the Banking Court in Larkana; Noushaba Qazi, posted to Banking Court No. 3 in Karachi; Amina Nazir Ansari, assigned to Special Anti-Corruption Court No. 2; Suraiya Mahboob, appointed to the Anti-Encroachment Tribunal in Karachi; Shazia Asif, posted to Labour Court No. 2; and Zafarullah Solangi, appointed to the Special Anti-Encroachment Court in Hyderabad.

Among the retired judges, Javed Iqbal has been nominated for Labour Court No. 7 in Larkana; Mohammad Saad Qureshi for Customs and Anti-Smuggling Court No. 1; Mohammad Mushtaq Leghari for Customs and Anti-Smuggling Court No. 2; Javed Ahmed Kario for Banking Court No. 1; Shahid Pervez Memon for a Banking Court in Karachi; and Syed Naseeruddin Shah for Banking Court No. 2 in Karachi.

The appointments fill important posts in banking, labour, anti-corruption, anti-encroachment, and customs courts to improve the handling of specialised cases.

Also Read: IHC judges’ transfer not unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its verdict in the IHC judges’ transfer case, declaring that the transfer of judges is not unconstitutional.

The five member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, announced the judgment in a 3-2 majority ruling.

The court remanded the issue of judges’ seniority back to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari for further consideration.

The majority opinion was supported by Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Shahid Bilal, and Salahuddin Panhwar. However, Justices Naeem Afghan and Shakeel Ahmad dissented from the majority decision.