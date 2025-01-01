MWM calls off Karachi sit-ins against Kurram violence after peace deal

KARACHI: Muttahida Wasiat-e-Mahdi (MWM) has called of its sit-ins against Kurram violence across Pakistan, including in Islamabad and Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that the decision was made after successful negotiations between the Kurram tribes, resulting in the peace deal during Kohat’s Grand Jirga.

MWM Chief said that all protesters would peacefully disperse and return home however he emphasized the importance of prompt implementation of the peace deal terms.

The development came after the three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the situation in Kurram successfully concluded, with both parties signing an agreement, according to Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan.

According to report, Malik Sawab Khan stated that the issues have been resolved, and concerns have largely been addressed. The agreement will be officially announced at the Peshawar Governor House.

Also read: Kurram: Grand jirga finally strikes peace deal

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee. Malik Sawab Khan further explained that delays in signing the agreement occurred due to the absence of some members, while Jirga member Abdullah Khan noted that a few members were unable to attend due to other commitments.

According to Abdullah Khan, after the agreement is fully signed, its implementation will begin. A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons.

Sindh Home Minister warning

Earlier today, the Sindh government issued a stern warning to MWM protestors to clear blocked roads in Karachi or face action.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Provincial Interior Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the government will not compromise on the issue, saying that roads cannot be blocked in Karachi.

Lanjar said that the government asked the protestors to hold demonstrations on the sidewalk instead of blocking main roads. He also mentioned that 300 unidentified individuals have been booked under the First Information Report (FIR) in Soldier Bazaar.

Numaish Chowrangi clashes

More than 300 individuals were booked following clashes between demonstrators and police at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi as the protest turned violent on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the protesters attacked police with batons, stones, and even fired at them, injuring six officers, including Sub-Inspector Raja Khalid.

The case includes charges of rioting, attempted murder, vandalism, terrorism, and attacking police. During the clashes, protesters also set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile.

As a result of the police operation, 19 individuals involved in the rioting have been arrested.