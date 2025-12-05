Karachi Superhighway Industrial Area hit by major gas leak, streets sealed

KARACHI: A major gas leak triggered panic in the SITE Superhighway Industrial Area after a gas pipeline ruptured, causing heavy leakage and forcing authorities to seal off multiple streets, ARY News reported.

Police officials confirmed that gas began leaking rapidly from the damaged line, creating thick fumes across the neighbourhood. Residents in SITE Superhighway reported severe breathing difficulties as the gas spread through the area, prompting immediate emergency action.

According to police, the situation in Karachi became alarming as visibility dropped and the strong odour of gas intensified. Officers said that even outside the police station, personnel were unable to stand for long due to the overwhelming gas concentration.

Authorities in Karachi cordoned off the affected zone and sealed all entry and exit points. Additional police contingents were deployed at various spots, while trucks and other vehicles were positioned to block surrounding roads to keep people away from the danger zone.

Police said the leakage had been ongoing for nearly four hours, turning the incident into a serious safety threat for Karachi residents. Officials alerted SSGC’s emergency unit, police control and other relevant departments as the risk of a major accident grew.

After several hours of continuous gas discharge, the Sui Southern Gas Company’s emergency team finally arrived at the site to begin repair work. Police warned that the situation remained critical and that any spark or ignition in the vicinity of Karachi’s industrial belt could lead to a disastrous explosion.

Authorities urged people in Karachi to avoid the area until the gas line is completely secured and the air is declared safe.