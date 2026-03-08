Karachi: Six Killed in Separate Traffic Accidents

KARACHI: At least six people, including a woman, were killed in various traffic accidents across Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, one individual lost his life in an accident near the SITE Siemens roundabout, while another died after being struck by a car on Orangi’s Banaras Bridge.

In another incident, a collision between a dumper and a rickshaw claimed the life of a woman and left three others injured. The menace of heavy traffic continued to take a toll as a water tanker hit and killed a citizen in Manghopir.

Elsewhere, a truck collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot and wounding a woman and two young girls.

Finally, on Mauripur Road, a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, who died instantly at the scene.

Earlier till February, reckless and dangerous traffic has claimed the lives of 163 people in Karachi. The victims include innocent children, women and men.

According to Rescue Karachi, 56 people were killed due to heavy traffic incidents in the city. The death toll includes 114 men, 22 women and 27 children. More than 1,650 people were also injured in various accidents.

The highest number of fatalities were caused by trailers, which killed 31 people. Water tankers claimed 11 lives, dumpers 3, buses 6 and Mazda vehicles 4.Rescue officials have warned that violations of traffic rules, over speeding and uncontrolled use of heavy vehicles are causing daily deaths.

Experts say that without immediate strict action, this tragic trend will continue.