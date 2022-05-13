Karachi sizzles as mercury soars to 41°C

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi remained very hot and dry on Friday as the mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Prevailing heatwave in central parts of Sindh will engulf the port city for next two days, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The Met Office has advised Karachi residents to stay hydrated as the city continues to swelter.

Very hot and dry weather continue to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Daytime maximum temperatures touched 46-48 ºCelsius in Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts.

Read More: Karachiites, brace yourself for heatwave

The heatwave will likely to persist in interior of Sindh till May 15/16, according to the report.

The Sindh government has already imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the ongoing heatwave and alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

MET OFFICE FORECAST HEATWAVE TO HIT KARACHI ON MAY 13-14

The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked authorities to establish special wards for heatstroke cases.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

Comments