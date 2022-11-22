Karachi slain policeman FIR registered on state’s complaint

KARACHI: The first information report (FIR) of the martyred policeman in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V, Karachi has been registered on state’s complaint, ARY News reported.

As per details, terrorism, murder and other sections were included in the slain policeman Abdul Rehman’s FIR. The post-mortem report was also mentioned in the FIR registered in Clifton police station.

According to the FIR, the policeman was shot on the right side of the head. The bullet got stuck in his head.

Earlier, a Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

Police officials told the media that the slain cop was chasing the suspicious vehicle on his motorcycle. The driver opened fire at the chasing cop while his fellow officer miraculously survived the gun attack.

Police said that details are being collected about another cop who survived the gun attack. Heavy contingents of the police force reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence.

