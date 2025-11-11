Karachi: Pakistan customs seizes millions worth of smuggled fabric after violent resistance

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi, in a joint operation with Sindh Rangers and Sindh Police, foiled a major attempt to smuggle foreign fabric worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Smuggling Organization carried out an overnight operation on November 9 and 10 under the supervision of Assistant Collector Bisma Noor Jatoi. Enforcement teams raided several warehouses in Karachi’s Tariq Road area, where a large quantity of smuggled fabric had been illegally stored.

During the operation, a violent mob of around 200 to 300 people attempted to resist the authorities. The attackers pelted stones, set empty trucks on fire, and tried to obstruct official proceedings. Despite the tense and hostile situation, the joint teams of Pakistan Customs, Sindh Rangers, and Sindh Police displayed professionalism and discipline, successfully completing the operation in Karachi.

Officials confirmed that 22 Mazda trucks and one 40-foot container loaded with smuggled fabric were seized during the Karachi operation. The confiscated goods, valued in the millions, have been shifted to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse for legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969.

An FIR has been registered at Karachi’s Ferozabad Police Station against the detained suspects and unidentified accomplices under the Anti-Terrorism Act and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appreciated the Karachi Enforcement team’s successful operation and thanked Sindh Rangers and Sindh Police for their cooperation. The FBR reaffirmed its firm resolve to continue the fight against smuggling, protect national revenue, and promote legitimate trade across Pakistan.

Earlier, the Customs Collectorate foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.19 kilograms of marijuana through Karachi Airport, recovering the drugs that had been concealed in Thai Tea cans.

The Air Cargo Control Unit (ACCU) of the Customs Collectorate (Airports), Karachi, intercepted a suspicious international mail parcel arriving from Thailand. Upon inspection, officials discovered marijuana worth Rs67.5 million hidden inside tin cans falsely labeled as “Thai Red Tea.”

The department noted that the rise in global e-commerce has led to a significant increase in cross-border smuggling attempts, making vigilance at air cargo terminals even more critical.

“Through constant vigilance and effective interception, Pakistan Customs continues to safeguard communities from the menace of narcotics,” the statement said.