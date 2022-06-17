Karachi: Speeding dumper crushes two motorcyclists to death

KARACHI: A speeding dumper hit a motorcycle at Ayesha Manzil’s flyover, crushing two riders to death, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the incident occurred at Ayesha Manzil’s flyover when a speeding dumper ran over the motorcyclists, killing the two riders on the spot.

The driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident while enraged people set the truck on fire. Meanwhile, the police personnel have reached the spot to control the situation.

According to police, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital. The deceased were identified as Jamaluddin and Israr Ahmed, rescue sources told ARY News.

Earlier on June 11, a speeding dumper crushed to death two motorcyclists to death in Karachi. The incident occurred in North Karachi, where two youth, riding motorcycle were going to Nagan Chowrangi.

The speeding dumper hit the motorcycle, which resulted in the death of two youth on the spot. Soon after the incident, the driver was able to run away from the crime, while the enraged mob set the dumper on fire.

