Karachi: SSGCL announces 24-Hour gas shutdown for Industries on Jan 11

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced a 24-hour gas suspension for industrial consumers in Karachi starting January 11, ARY News reported.

According to a social media post by the utility provider, the gas supply to industrial units will be suspended from 8:00 AM on January 11 until 8:00 AM on January 12.

SSGCL stated that this decision was made to ensure uninterrupted supply and improved pressure for residential and commercial consumers, as demand for the commodity has surged due to the ongoing cold wave in the city.

The company clarified that the routine daily load-shedding for residential and commercial users—from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM—will continue as scheduled.

Residential and commercial customers experiencing low gas pressure are encouraged to register their complaints via the 24-hour helpline at 1199.

Furthermore, SSGCL urged the media and the public to disseminate this information accurately.

The company noted that last week, misinformation regarding similar announcements caused unnecessary confusion and difficulties for residential consumers.

Earlier, last week, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had clarified that there is no announcement has been made regarding the gas closure for the residential customers of Karachi

The SSGC on its Facebook page clearly state that all the news doing rounds on the social media sites regarding the complete gas closure for residential customers are totally fake and unverified.

The night gas load management from 10 pm night to 5 am morning will continue as the routine, the SSGC added.

It is pertinent to mention here that some news are doing rounds on the social media platforms that gas supply will be suspended in Karachi from Sunday 8 am morning to January 5 8 am morning.

After the SSGC clarification it is found that all the news regarding the gas closure for the next two days in Karachi are false and misleading.