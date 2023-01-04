After CM protocol officer, another govt officer gets mugged in Karachi

KARACHI: After the mugging incident with Sindh’s CM protocol officer, another government officer on Wednesday got mugged in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement authorities failed to control the street crimes in the port city as the cases of street crimes are increasing on daily basis. In a recent incident, an officer from the governor’s house robbed in the vicinity of Dawood chorangi.

The victim named Muhammad Sualeh told ARY News, that his children were in the car with him when he stopped the car near Dawood chorangi to pray, a couple of street criminals came, slapped her daughter, snatched her mobile, and flee from the scene.

Muhammad Sualeh is a government employee and works in the governor’s house as in-charge of utility stores.

While portraying the Sindh police’s incompetence, he said that after a couple of calls on 15 they did not lodge the complaint, adding that “Police asked me to show criminals face, so we can arrest them.”

He further said that when he went to the police station, there was no one to write the application, he write the complaint application himself and after hours of struggle, he finally managed to lodge his complaint.

Earlier this week, the protocol officer of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with his foreign guests got mugged in Karachi.

The incident took place in the neighborhood of the Joharabad police station in Karachi. Four armed dacoits on two motorcycles surrounded citizens in a street. The victims also included Sindh CM’s protocol officer Masroor Warsi.

Warsi was reportedly present with his guests from Canada when he got mugged. Moreover, the dacoits also looted mobile phones, cash and valuables from 10 to 12 people present in the local hotel.

A case was registered at the Joharabad police station.

