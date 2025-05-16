Another Karachi citizen falls prey to street crime

KARACHI: A man was fatally shot by robbers during a resistance attempt in the Landhi area of Karachi on Friday, adding to the growing wave of street crimes in the city, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the victim has been identified as Shah Fahd, who succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said that the incident was occurred in Landhi No.4 area of Karachi. The area was experiencing a power outage at the time of the incident.

The alleged motorcycle-riding robbers approached Shah Fahd, and during the confrontation, he resisted their demands.

In response, the police said the robbers opened fire, with a bullet striking Shah Fahd in the throat, leading to his death.

The rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, but he could not be saved. This incident added to the growing concerns over rising street crimes in Karachi, where oat least 34 citizens have been killed by robbers in this year so far in street crimes.

Earlier in a similar incident on April 9, a man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city.

The young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.