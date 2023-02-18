Karachi: Students can purchase discounted PSL tickets from these centres

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reduced the prices of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi for students below the age of 18.

“To provide young cricket fans an opportunity to see the cricket stars in action up close, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 50 per cent discount for those under the age of 18 for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches in Karachi,” the statement released by PCB read.

This discount is applicable for all matches and one ticket can be bought on a B-Form. Each child will be required to bring their B-Form, on which they have bought the ticket, to enter the stadium.

This discount is part of the PCB’s efforts to continue to inspire the next generation to take up the sport.

The sales point for e-ticket offices are Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan physical disability cricket association) and China Ground.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Bank Cricket Arena here will host a total of nine PSL 8 matches including the much-anticipated clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on Sunday (February 19).

Comments