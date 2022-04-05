Karachi suffers gas load-shedding during Iftar

KARACHI: Contrary to the claims that no gas load-shedding would be carried out during Sehri and Iftar, parts of Karachi experienced hours-long outages during the Iftar timing on third Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The gas outages during cooking at Iftar time have irked the citizens and multiplied their difficulties in Karachi.

Many areas of the metropolis, including North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Sector Eleven C-1, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 17 experienced the gas load-shedding during Iftar timings today. It may be noted that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) despite the directions of the government is carrying out load shedding.

Earlier on April 24, a spokesperson for the federal energy ministry had said that the government will ensure the continuous provision of electricity during sehri and iftar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

He had maintained that no unannounced power outages will take place during these the timings.

Earlier on April 24, Sindh government had finalized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the businesses during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Sources privy to the development had said, shopping centres and the malls will remain close and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Only online business would be allowed. The businesses exempted from the lockdown would be allowed to do their business till 5:00 pm.

