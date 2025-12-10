Tanker crushes another motorcyclist to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In another tragic accident involving heavy traffic, a motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by a tanker in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing rescue sources.

The accident took place near Surjani’s Four Chowrangi, where a tanker hit a motorcyclist that resulting in his death on the spot.

Rescue teams arrived promptly and transported the victim’s body to a nearby hospital. Enraged bystanders reportedly set the tanker on fire, while traffic police and local law enforcement intervened to manage the situation.

Authorities have pledged to implement stricter traffic control measures across the city to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

On December 5, a food delivery rider lost his life after being hit by a speeding trailer in Karachi.

The accident took place near Karimabad Bridge when a trailer hit with a motorcycle, killing a young food delivery rider.

Rescue authorities identified the deceased as 27-year-old Shabbir.

Police have taken the trailer driver into custody and impounded the vehicle. Legal proceedings are underway, and the body has been handed over to the family after completion of formalities.

Local residents have expressed concern over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents.