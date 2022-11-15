Karachi: Suspect who killed KWSB employee arrested

KARACHI: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested the suspect who had allegedly killed an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in Manghopir area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police have arrested who had allegedly killed a KWSB sub-engineer – identified as Furqan Akhtar – in the Hub Reservoir Water Board Colony near Manghopir area.

In a statement, the police said the suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. “The motorcycle used in the incident was recovered from the possession of the arrested suspect,” the police said, adding that the arrested accused was involved in several crimes.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) employee was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manghopir area of Karachi.

The police, in a statement, stated that Furqan Akhtar was targeted while he was coming down from the KWSB water reservoir located on a hill. The KWSB employee was posted at the Hub Canal that supplies water to Karachi.

“Furqan was on his way back from the Board’s water filtration plant on the hill when unidentified motorcyclists intercepted his bike and shot him dead,” the police said. The police have shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police recovered two 9mm shell casings from the crime scene and said initial investigation establishes it was a targeted killing. The victim’s motorbike is also missing, suggesting the killers took it.

Comments