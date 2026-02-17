Karachi: Crackdown ordered on vape, drug sales near schools

KARACHI: The sale of vapes and narcotics near schools in Karachi has been brought to light, prompting action from the Sindh Education Department, ARY News reported.

According to an official communication issued to deputy commissioners, authorities have been directed to monitor shops and cafes operating around educational institutions in Karachi amid growing concern over student access to harmful substances.

The letter highlights the rising use of vape devices among students in grades 9 to 12. During bag checks, vape devices were recovered from students, who admitted purchasing them from nearby shops and cafés. Officials warned that cafés located outside schools in Karachi were also providing easy access to narcotics.

Deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure inspections of cafés and retail outlets surrounding schools and to take corrective action where necessary. The communication also suggested that, if required, cafés operating close to educational institutions in Karachi could be relocated.

The Sindh Education Department emphasized that stricter measures are being taken to protect students from exposure to drugs and related substances, stressing the need for coordinated enforcement to address the issue across Karachi.

Karachi CIA police accused of selling seized drugs

Earlier, a major scandal emerged in Karachi as the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police allegedly sold seized drugs back to traffickers.

According to reports, the police had confiscated 508 kilograms of narcotics, but a significant portion of it was reportedly sold back to drug dealers by CIA officers. The incident has prompted immediate action against the responsible officials.

Sources revealed that just a few days ago, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Langar held a press conference with the Additional IG Karachi and CIA officials about the seized drugs. It later came to light that Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt of the CIA in Karachi had sold a large portion of the recovered narcotics.

Following orders from the Interior Minister, senior police officials in Karachi took notice and suspended the DSP of the CIA and Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt, initiating a formal inquiry. Additional IG Karachi confirmed that after receiving preliminary information regarding the case, the investigation was handed over to DIG West Irfan Baloch.

“The police had done a very good job in seizing these drugs, but their efforts were spoiled,” the Additional IG said. He added that the inquiry will be completed soon, and those responsible will face strict action in Karachi, with no leniency for the “black sheep” involved.