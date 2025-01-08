web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Karachi temperature may drop to 07° C in next 24 hours

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The city experienced a cold night with minimum temperature 08° Celsius, the Met Office forecast that the mercury may drop to 07° C in next 24 hours.

The weather likely to remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh today with light to medium intensity nighttime fog in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and adjoining areas.

The chilly spell, attributed to icy winds from Quetta, have significantly lowered the feel like temperature in Karachi.

The Meteorological Department earlier said that the temperature is being felt two to four degrees colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour.

The weather department has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience cold and dry conditions for the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Sindh was recorded in desert town of Mithi Zero Celsius, while 1 Celsius recorded at Mohen jo Daro.

Mithi may experience minus-one temperature on Thursday, according to a Met Office report.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.