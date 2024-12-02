web analytics
Karachi temperature drops with wintry Quetta winds: official

KARACHI: Wintry winds from Quetta have started entering in Karachi, temperatures being dropped in the metropolis, weather department official said.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said Quetta’s winds entering in Karachi and day and night temperatures in the city likely to drop further from December 5 and 6.

He said the daytime temperature could go down to 28 to 30 degree Celsius. “The mercury could drop up to 14 to 16 Celsius in nights,” weather official said.

The weather in Karachi is changing owing to rainfall in Baluchistan and upper Sindh areas, official said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted declining temperatures over the next few days, signaling the arrival of wintry weather in Karachi.

Weather forecast indicates that the city is likely to experience cool and dry conditions, with nighttime temperatures expected to drop to 15°C within next seven days. Daytime weather will remain predominantly dry.

