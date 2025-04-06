Karachi braces for heat as temperature expected to hit 39°C today: PMD

No respite for the Karachiites from scorching heat as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that temperatures in Karachi could rise to 39 degrees Celsius today (Sunday).

According to the Met Office, sea breezes are expected to remain cut off throughout the day, leading to intense sunshine and hot, dry winds across the city.

However, weather conditions are likely to improve by the evening with the restoration of sea breezes.

Earlier in the night, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level currently stands at 64%, the department reported.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. Temperatures of major cities recorded this morning:

Read more: Karachi: Hot weather spell expected to continue for next two days

Islamabad and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit ten and Murree nine degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cold and dry in Leh. Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus-two, Anantnag and Shopian seven degree centigrade.