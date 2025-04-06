web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi braces for heat as temperature expected to hit 39°C today: PMD

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

No respite for the Karachiites from scorching heat as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that temperatures in Karachi could rise to 39 degrees Celsius today (Sunday).

According to the Met Office, sea breezes are expected to remain cut off throughout the day, leading to intense sunshine and hot, dry winds across the city.

However, weather conditions are likely to improve by the evening with the restoration of sea breezes.

Earlier in the night, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level currently stands at 64%, the department reported.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. Temperatures of major cities recorded this morning:

Read more: Karachi: Hot weather spell expected to continue for next two days

Islamabad and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit ten and Murree nine degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cold and dry in Leh. Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus-two, Anantnag and Shopian seven degree centigrade.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.