Karachi temperature likely to hit 39°C today

Karachi temperature likely to hit 39 degrees centigrade on Monday (today), ARY News reported, citing MET office.

As per details, Karachi is in the grip of intense heat, with the mercury expected to reach up to 39°C today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. However, due to high humidity, the temperature may feel as high as 49°C.

The weather is expected to remain extremely hot and humid over the next 24 hours in Karachi. Winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour, while humidity levels currently stand at 67%.

The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, as heatwave-like conditions continue to affect the city.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain windstorm/thunderstorm is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and North/Southeast Balochistan during evening/night, while, isolated heavy falls/ hailstorm may occur during this period.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit sixteen, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while, hot and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh three, Anantnag fifteen, Shopian thirteen and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade.