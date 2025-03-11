Karachi temperature likely to touch 39°C today

Karachi temperature likely to remain between 36 and 39 degrees centigrade on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported, citing MET office.

Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 39.1°C on Monday.

As per details, Karachi’s temperature is expected to remain hot today, with temperatures ranging between 36°C and 39°C.

Humidity levels currently stand at 40%, while light winds are blowing from the northeast in Karachi.

MET office predicted that temperatures will drop slightly to 33°C-35°C starting tomorrow. A significant improvement in weather conditions is expected from March 12, as sea breezes are set to return.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Punjab and Islamabad during the next twelve hours.

Isolated moderate to heavy falls is likely in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Dry and partly cloudy weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore seventeen degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad eleven and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of light rain-thunderstorm and snow over hills is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm is in Jammu while cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula five degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh minus-seven and Anantnag and Shopian six degree centigrade.