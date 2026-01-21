Karachi temple thief arrested, valuables recovered

KARACHI: A suspect involved in stealing icons, silver, cash and other valuables from a Hindu temple in Karachi, has been arrested police said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the accused was traced with the CCTV footage, arrested and recovered stolen items from his possession. A co-accused of the theft has been still at large.

“Two culprits had committed theft in a temple at Doli Khata locality of the city on January 14,” police said.

They had stolen brass and copper utensils and silver jewelry from the worship place and fled from the scene, officials said. “They had broken lock of the temple and stolen five idols and brass and copper utensils”. “The boxes of silver jewelry and 75,000 rupees amount was also taken from the charity box,” officials added.