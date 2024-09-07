web analytics
Karachi tenant lost life in landlord-wife dispute

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi, where a tenant was fatally stabbed during a dispute between a landlord and his wife in North Nazimabad’s Musa Colony area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the tenant, Ali, intervened to defuse the situation.

During the altercation, the landlord, Atif, stabbed Ali, which resulted in his death.

The incident was reported at Gulberg police station.

Following the stabbing, Atif fled the scene, and the police are currently searching for him.

Meanwhile, investigations into the case are currently underway.

Last month, a son allegedly shot dead his father over a property dispute in Karachi.

According to police reports, the son, who is known to be a drug addict, shot his father in front of his mother following a heated argument over a property dispute.

The police revealed that the suspect fled the scene immediately after committing the crime, meanwhile, the police officials are currently conducting investigations to apprehend the accused.

A similar incident was reported in Karachi, where a man has been arrested for torturing his father over a property dispute in the Sachal area of Karachi.

