Reduce Paper Tax to Promote Book Publishing and Reading Culture: Sindh Education Minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that unjustified taxes imposed on paper are not only causing serious damage to the book publishing industry but are also rapidly affecting the culture of reading in society.

He urged the federal government to reduce taxes on book publishers so that more books can be printed and access to knowledge and information can be made easier and more affordable for the general public. He said that any reduction in paper tax would directly benefit the people.

The minister emphasised that it is essential to bring young people back towards books, adding that artificial intelligence can in no way replace books. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the “Karachi World Book Fair” here on Thursday. The five-day book fair is being held at the Expo Centre Karachi and will continue until December 22, 2025.

Upon the arrival of Syed Sardar Ali Shah at the Karachi World Book Fair, Chairman of the Book Publishers Association Kamran Noorani, Vice Chairman Nadeem Mazhar, Convener Waqar Mateen, Deputy Convener Nasir Hussain, National Book Foundation’s Murad Ali, and Director Event & Conference International Rashid-ul-Haq welcomed him.

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah, along with a large number of book lovers, scholars, intellectuals, teachers, and students, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration, the provincial minister said that books promote knowledge, awareness, and critical thinking. He stated that bringing youth back to books is a collective responsibility. Due to the rising cost of books, they are increasingly going beyond the reach of the common man, while local book printing has also declined.

He reiterated that artificial intelligence cannot be a substitute for books, saying that AI relies on past information, whereas humanity still has a long journey ahead in the pursuit of knowledge. “A book is not just pages; it shapes the destiny of nations,” he remarked, adding that abandoning reading is equivalent to imprisoning thought.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah further said that the Sindh government has introduced initiatives to promote reading at the school level and that book corners will be established in every school across Sindh to help keep children connected with books.

He again demanded that the federal government reduce taxes on paper to encourage book publishing and promote the reading culture. He pointed out that increased taxes have also adversely affected the printing of textbooks and urged the federation to enhance its capacity to collect taxes from the affluent rather than burdening readers.

The minister assured the organisers that after Karachi, international book fairs would also be organized in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas with the full cooperation of the Sindh government.

On this occasion, President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that being among books gives a true sense of life and that books allow people to explore different worlds. He stressed the need to protect books and libraries.

Chairman of the Book Publishers Association Kamran Noorani said that parents, teachers, and every member of society must play their role in promoting the culture of reading. National Book Foundation’s Murad Ali said that books are a means of promoting culture and that after the advent of technology, books can be sold through book fairs and online platforms.

The Karachi World Book Fair 2025 is being held from December 18 to December 22 at the Expo Centre Karachi. Publishers from 17 countries, including Pakistan, are participating, with a total of 329 stalls set up. Around 140 renowned publishers and booksellers from across the country are taking part in the fair. The book fair will remain open daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The Karachi World Book Fair is being organised with the cooperation of the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. Along with books, academic, literary, and cultural activities have also been arranged. The fair provides an excellent opportunity for book launches and meetings with authors.

For the first time, representatives from the publication department of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University are participating in the book fair. The organisers assured that, with the cooperation of the Sindh government, the book fair could also be organized in other cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

During his visit, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah toured various book stalls, including the publication stall of Al-Azhar University, where he welcomed and appreciated the knowledge-friendly initiatives of the university’s representatives.