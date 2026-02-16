Jewellery shop looted in Karachi as thieves make off with 606 tola gold

Karachi has witnessed another major theft as unknown suspects broke into a jewellery shop in Karachi and stole gold and diamonds worth millions of rupees.

According to police, thieves got entry by breaking through a wall of the gold jewellery shop located in district West’s Iqbal Market and stole gold and diamonds worth millions of rupees.

The thieves after breaking through a wall of the shop, escaped around 606 tolas of gold valued at approximately Rs300 million. Diamonds and other valuables worth a further Rs2.5 million were also taken.

The affected jeweller, Ayub Khan, lodged a complaint at the Iqbal Market police station. He told authorities that the shop was closed as routine on the 12th, but when staff reopened it on the 14th, the safes were found empty.

An initial inspection revealed that personal gold items weighing about 7,064 grams were missing, along with diamonds and other jewellery.

Police said a case has been registered and investigations are under way to trace those involved and recover the stolen property.

Earlier this month, a daring robbery in Bahadurabad, Karachi, took an unexpected turn when nearly 200 tolas of stolen gold fell onto the road after the fleeing robbers lost control of their motorcycle.

According to reports, the motorcycle-riding thieves hit a speed breaker while escaping, causing the stolen gold to scatter across the street. Security guards and watchmen on the scene reportedly forced the robbers to abandon part of the loot before fleeing.

Police confirmed that almost all of the scattered jewelry was recovered. However, the suspects managed to escape with an estimated $100,000 dollars. Officials in Karachi are preparing a detailed escape route map and implementing geo-fencing to track the robbers’ movements.