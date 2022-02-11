Karachi: Third degree fire erupts in Korangi’s factory

KARACHI: A fire broke out in a chemical factory located in Karachi’s Korangi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Getting the information as many as 14 fire tenders reached Korangi’s Mehran Town to control the raging fire. The firefighters successfully rescued the workers trapped in the burning factory.

The cause of the fire is unknown, whereas, the rescue teams have labelled the incident as a case of 3rd-degree blaze and more fire tenders have been called in to control the situation.

The managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has imposed an emergency at the Landhi’s Future Water Hydrant and tankers filled with water are being sent to the spot.

The huge clouds of smoke were visible from far-flung areas of the city.

Read more: LALA MUSA: OVER 500 LUNDA BAZAR SHOPS GUTTED IN FIRE

Earlier in the day, more than 500 shops were burnt to ashes in Lala Musa, Gujrat as fire broke out in Lunda Bazar.

A terrible fire broke out in the shops of Lunda Bazaar located in Lala Musa city of Punjab province last night.

More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot and managed to contain the blaze after a six-hour struggle.

Rescue officials said that all the shops were gutted in the blaze while two vehicles and a rickshaw were also gutted.

