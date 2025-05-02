Three dead, several injured as bus overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were dead and several sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, the passenger bus overturned near Link Road in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a woman, and leaving several others injured.

Rescue teams reported that efforts are still underway to extract passengers trapped inside the vehicle following the crash safely.

