Three dead, several injured as bus overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were dead and several sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, the passenger bus overturned near Link Road in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a woman, and leaving several others injured.

Rescue teams reported that efforts are still underway to extract passengers trapped inside the vehicle following the crash safely.

Read more: Speeding passenger bus overturns in Karachi

Earlier, Seven people, including a folk singer Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal.

Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place.

After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and took out the bodies and vehicle from the canal. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.

