Karachi: Three killed, six wounded in separate firing incidents

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and six wounded in separate firing incidents within a few hours in Karachi areas on Friday, ARY News reported.

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash in the Clifton area. The deceased persons were identified as Asad and Imdad, said police officials, adding that three suspects were arrested at the crime scene.

READ: TIKTOKERS IN POLICE UNIFORM ARRESTED IN KARACHI

At least one person got killed and two sustained wounds in a firing incident that took place near Banaras Aligarh Market of the metropolis.

Rescue sources said that the wounded persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi. The motive of the firing incident was not yet known.

READ: KARACHI POLICEMAN INJURED IN ATTACK OF BEGGARS

A security guard sustained wounds by firing in Sohrab Goth’s Jannat Gul Town. Police said that the security guard was injured in an accidental fire from his own rifle.

Another firing incident took place in the Nazimabad area in which one person got wounded. The residents caught a person who was allegedly involved in the gun attack.

The suspected attacker was handed over to police after being tortured by the locals.

Comments