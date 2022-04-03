Karachi: Three-storey residential building collapses in PIB

KARACHI: A three-storey residential building on Sunday has collapsed in Karachi’s PIB Colony area, reported ARY News.

According to the details, a three-storey building near PIB Sabzi Mandi in Karachi has collapsed after leaning towards the neighbouring building.

According to rescue sources, rescue volunteers are engaged in rescue operations in a residential building near PIB Gosht Gali, a body of a woman has been retrieved, while several injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital by Edhi Ambulance.

Police officials said that all the people have been evacuated from the upper floors, while two girls are reported to be trapped on the lower floors.

The surrounding buildings and shops have also been evacuated.

In a separate building collapse incident, at least four people were dead as a building collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi in 2020, December.

According to the rescue officials, four dead bodies and seven injured were retrieved from the rubble of the building. Troops of the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Police and Social Welfare organisations contributed to the operation.

The first phase of the operation has been completed as all the bodies and injured tapped in the rubble of the building have been retrieved, said the rescue officials.

