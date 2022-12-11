Karachi: Three suspects behind attack on Rangers arrested

KARACHI: The city police on Sunday arrested three suspects that they claimed were responsible for the attack on Rangers personnel in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police conducted a raid on an intelligence tip-off in Koohi Goth of Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, arresting three suspects that they claimed were responsible for the attack on Rangers.

However, the police said, an accomplice of the suspects fled away during the raid.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said the suspects had opened fire on Rangers personnel in Khoi Goth in October leaving two officials injured, one of them later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdul Latif, Bakht Ali, and Sajid, while Mahboob Mirani managed to flee, the police officer said. He said the suspects had been involved in several crimes in Shah Latif, Sukkhan, Sharafi Goth and Malir City.

The raiding team also recovered weapons, a stolen rickshaw, motorcycle, mobile phones and cash from possession of arrested suspects.

Earlier in October, two personnel of the Sindh Rangers were injured in firing by unidentified assailants near Karachi’s Manzil Pump. Later, one of the injured personnel succumbed to injuries.

According to details, the incident took place near Kohi Goth Nadi when four unidentified assailants opened fire on Rangers personnel and escaped.

The injured personnel were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) while the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Taking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur noted that the Rangers personnel were performing their duty when they signaled four people riding a motorcycle to stop.

“The personnel started chasing the assailants when they failed to oblige to being stopped,” SSP Malir said. In response, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on them, resulting in injuries to two personnel.

Comments