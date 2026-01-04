Major terror plot thwarted in Karachi, huge explosives cache recovered

KARACHI: Security agencies in Karachi have successfully prevented a potentially catastrophic incident in the city after a large cache of explosives was discovered, officials said on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, over 2,000 kilograms of explosive material were recovered during the operation, which targeted a terror plot aimed at critical public areas across Karachi. The explosives were reportedly found in Baldia Riyasat Goth, a locality on the outskirts of the city.

Authorities said that the suspected terrorists were planning to strike multiple high-profile locations in Karachi, but the timely action of the security forces thwarted the attack.

Police and intelligence agencies coordinated the operation, ensuring that the city was safeguarded from a major disaster. “The recovery of such a large quantity of explosives in Karachi highlights the constant vigilance of our security forces,” a senior official said.

The seized material is now being transported to a secure facility for further investigation.

Karachi remains on high alert as authorities continue investigations to track down the individuals behind the plot and prevent any further threats to the city.

CTD Busts RAW Terror Network In Karachi

On August 23, 2025, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), with the support of an intelligence agency, announced that it had dismantled a terrorist network linked to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and arrested four suspects involved in the murder of social worker Razaullah Nizamani.

At a press conference held at the Central Police Office, Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan Tanoli, flanked by DIG CTD Ghulam Azfar, said Abdul Rahman/Razaullah Nizamani was gunned down on May 18 in Matli, Badin district.

He noted that the murder was carried out amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following the Marka-e-Haq on May 9–10. The Indian media immediately highlighted the killing as part of propaganda, framing it as a strike against an ‘Indian enemy’ in Pakistan, he said.

According to CTD officials, the investigators identified the mastermind of the murder plot as RAW officer Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar, who is operating from a Gulf country.

The prime suspect, Salman Virk of Sheikhupura, hired by RAW, fled abroad after the killing and later escaped to Nepal.

Tanoli said the CTD arrested four suspects—Umair Asghar, Sajjad, Obaid and Shakeel—on July 8 through technical surveillance. During interrogation, they confessed to working for RAW’s local network, admitted to ties with a banned militant group. They also revealed plans for further terrorist attacks in Karachi.