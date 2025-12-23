Karachi to become Pakistan’s most modern city, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon has affirmed that Karachi is poised to become not only the most developed city in Sindh but also across Pakistan.

In his statement, Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government is working tirelessly to make the city’s development a top priority.

highlighting that the provincial government is working tirelessly to make the city’s development a top priority.

Significant initiatives are underway across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and transport.

A total of Rs194 billion has been invested in improving roads and traffic networks, with rapid progress reported on major projects such as the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Corridor, Malir River Bridge, and multiple underpasses and flyovers, aimed at easing congestion and enhancing urban mobility.

Memon added that several flagship projects are scheduled to commence in Karachi by March, with strict monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion. Furthermore, Rs300 billion has been allocated for the expansion of nine DHQ hospitals, while Rs155.34 billion will be invested in the Red, Yellow, and Orange Line BRT projects.

The provincial government is committed to ensuring that residents witness tangible improvements across all sectors, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, quality education, accessible healthcare, modern mass transit, and safe housing, with every project and investment dedicated to the welfare and prosperity of Karachi’s population.